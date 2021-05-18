The Ford Mustang is at something of a crossroads. Hell, you could say that about the entire auto industry. As cities, states, and countries vow to end sales of internal-combustion-powered vehicles, Ford is bringing out an EV with some real, genuine character in the Mustang Mach-E.

The Mustang line is an anomaly, though, with a gas-powered coupe and convertible sharing the pony badge with an all-electric crossover. Gas and electric versions of the same vehicle aren’t uncommon, but an automaker introducing a completely different body style to go with its zero-emissions powertrain sure is.

The latest gas-powered pony is the 2022 Mustang Mach 1, packing a 480-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 and rear-wheel drive. At the other end of the stable, we have the Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric five-door crossover with up to 300 miles of range and available all-wheel drive. What better way to explore the current state of the Mustang line than to drive both cars back to back?

Now, this is not a comparison. We aren’t naming a winner or a loser, because frankly, everyone wins. Fans of internal combustion can rest easy knowing that the V8 is alive and well at Ford, while those that champion electrification can enjoy zero-emissions driving with a Mustang’s style and character. Instead, this is a look at two radically different approaches to the Mustang, with an eye towards how versatile the nameplate really is.

Either option, as we argue, is a good one. The Mach 1 takes all that’s good and grand about the internal combustion engine, slaps a whole heaping helping of highlighter yellow paint on it, and then allows drivers to spin the tires into oblivion. The Mach-E, meanwhile, is an excellent translation of the Mustang character to a modern EV and crossover body style. It hits the right style points and, from behind the wheel, it behaves as a Mustang should. Watch our breakdown of these two vehicles in the video above and let us know which is your favorite in the comments.