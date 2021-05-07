It's podcast time! Motor1.com Senior Editor Brett Evans is our guest to discuss trucks, both from the future and the past.

The hook for this week's episode is the rumor that Ford is going to revive the Lightning branding for the electric version of the F-150. It's just speculation for now, but the idea prompts a deep dive into what we know about the upcoming EV.

Also, we discuss the possibility of this rumor only being partially true. What if instead of being for the whole F-150 electric lineup, Ford only uses the Lightning name for the range-topping, highest-performance version of the model?

We can't talk Lightning without discussing the previous trucks to wear that moniker, especially with Smith on the podcast. The first-gen arrived in 1993 as Ford's challenger against the Chevrolet 454SS performance pickup. It packed a tuned 351 cubic-inch (5.8-liter) V8 making 240 hp (179 kW). The second-gen really cemented the model's legacy by packing a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 with 360 hp (268 kW) originally and 380 hp (283 kW) as of the 2001 model year.

Last year, Brett created a slideshow of pickup concepts, and so we used that as a jumping-off point for a discussion about trucks that never happened. Brett and I also get nerdy about the BMW M shop truck conversions of 3 Series models into trucks.

Rambling About Cars Episode 19 Preview

Smith is taking a big road trip right now, and I'm going on one next week, so we're going to talk a little about hitting the highways next week. Tell us about your favorite, most memorable, or worst road trips at podcast@motor1.com, and we'll read them during the show.

