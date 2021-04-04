This kind of prize package is our favorite! Enter now for your chance to win TWO amazing Mustangs. The first is a fully restored, classic 1969 Mustang Mach 1 and the second is its perfect mate: the new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1. If you win, you'll also receive $35,000 to help pay for taxes! Donate to enter for as little as $25 and Dream Giveaway will give you bonus double entry tickets.

Did you know 1969 was the first year the Concorde jet allowed passengers to fly faster than the speed of sound (mach 1)? That bit of trivia explains why Ford debuted the Mach 1 version of the Mustang that year, which is something you can share with onlookers when you're sitting next to this classic muscle car at a local car show. This '69 Mach 1 has received a complete frame-off restoration to full factory specifications. CJ Pony Parts supplied the parts, and the finished product looks better than it did when it left the factory, from its picture-perfect Acapulco Blue paint to its showroom-quality black-knit vinyl deluxe interior and show-quality chrome.

You better have a big garage, though, because this prize package includes a second Mach 1. The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is now the hottest Mustang you can get below the bonkers GT500. Its classic 5.0-liter V8 produces 480 horsepower and is paired with a beefy six-speed manual transmission. Ford says it's fitted the Mach 1 with everything it learned from development of the GT350, which this car replaces, and GT500. The one we're giving away even comes nicely optioned with Equipment Group 700A (a $1,595 extra cost), Mach 1 Elite Package (a $1,595 extra cost), Recaro leather-trimmed sport seats (a $1,595 extra cost), and voice activated touchscreen navigation (a $595 extra cost).

The very first 2021 Mustang Mach 1 recently sold for $500,000 at auction, and this one is VIN #10, which guarantees its future collectible status.

Gallery: Dream Giveaway: 2021 And 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1

10 Photos

Last but not least is a big chunk of cash: $35,000. This is meant for Uncle Sam, because you know he'll come calling for his taxes.

