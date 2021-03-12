It's podcast time! This week we turn the spotlight onto the biggest debut of the week: the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer. It hasn't been a dedicated model since the 1991 model year, and the nameplate died in 1993. Plus, we have been reporting on revival rumors since 2011. To put things simply, we've been waiting for a new Wagoneer for a long time.

It's not just Bruce and Smith rambling about the Wagoneer, though. Motor1.com Senior Editor Brett Evans returns from last week. He's the closest thing there is to a Wagoneer expert after attending the backgrounder and writing our post about the SUV's debut.

The new Wagoneer and more luxurious Grand Wagoneer pack V8 power and ride on a body-on-frame chassis. Both are available with either seven or eight seats across three rows. One of the SUV's best features is its cabin that includes up to four screens, including dedicated HVAC and passenger displays, and a high-end use of wood and leather. If you want to know a whole lot more about the Wagoneer, then check out our debut post and First Look video.

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Debut

93 Photos

After discussing the specs, we dig into how we feel about the new Wagoneer. We lavish praise on the interior that mixes luxury and technology in a very impressive way. The cabin just looks like a very comfy place to take a long drive.

The downside to the new Wagoneer family is its price. Even the $57,995 starting cost is more than competitors, and the Grand Wagoneer is an eye-watering $86,995. We wonder if that number is going to be so high that it turns away buyers.

The first luxury SUV

After discussing the new Wagoneer, we take a little bit to talk about the history of luxury SUVs in the US. As things turn out, it might be a Jeep. For 1966, Jeep introduced the Super Wagoneer with all of the available bells and whistles, bucket seats, and nicer cabin materials.

We also mention the Land Rover Range Rover, and the explosion of luxury SUVs in the 90s like the Mercedes-Benz M-Class, BMW X5, Lincoln Navigataor, and Cadillac Escalade.

Where To Listen

Look for new episodes of Rambling About Cars every Friday. You can find the video version on YouTube and audio in a variety of places like Apple Podcasts and Spotify. If you have a moment, please like, follow, and review because it exposes the show to more people. And the more people joining us on this automotive odyssey, the better. E-mail us at podcast@motor1.com