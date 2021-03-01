It's not every day we give away a celebrity's favorite toy. In this case, though, we've got World Drift Champion Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s personal truck: a heavily modified F-150 he calls his "Ultimate Fun Haver." Enter to win this custom pickup and you could be the one having fun.

The "Ultimate Fun Haver" is a 2015 Ford F-150 Supercrew 4x2 XLT, or at least it was before Gittin starting modifying it with the help of his sponsor friends. First up was an engine tune by Revolution Automotive that pushes power from the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 up to 400 at the wheels. The bump is aided by a new K&N air intake system, MagnaFlow exhaust, and a Full Race Motorsports intercooler.

Next up was the suspension, which has been built and tuned to handle jumping or drifting – dealer's choice. The whole setup was fabricated by Kibbetech and includes long-travel control arms, dual- and triple-bypass shocks, performance air bags, and a custom radius-arm rear suspension. This gives Gittin's F-150 a full 12 inches of shock travel. The rear shock towers are so high they literally go through the bed of the truck.

Rounding out the mods are 18x10-inch wheels from RTR and big 35-inch General Grabber A/T tires from Continental Tires. The rolling stock is shrouded by a set of custom fender flares and the whole body painted in Ingot Silver. The interior is all black and features Recaro sport seats with racing harnesses and a sweet-looking drift-style hand brake just likes Gittin uses in competition.

Enter now for a chance to win the "Ultimate Fun Haver" by donating to a worthy cause that helps childrens' and veterans' charities. Click here, make a donation, and you're automatically entered to win. And remember, as an exclusive just for Motor1.com readers, we'll DOUBLE your tickets if you donate $25 or more. Good luck!