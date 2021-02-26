It's podcast time! While we generally try to keep the show evergreen by picking topics that you can listen to at any time, but this week there's news that we can't ignore.

By a rough count, there were 16 vehicle unveilings in the past 10 days, and we picked out some of the more important ones to highlight. The 502-horsepower Porsche 911 GT3 is the most driver-focused version of the 992-generation to arrive yet. The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class has a modest 255 hp launch but has an interior that rivals anything in its segment. The Lexus IS 500 puts a V8 back into the sedan's lineup, and the McLaren Artura is the latest entry-level model in the brand's lineup.

Then we start talking about the new Mitsubishi Outlander, and this leads to a greater conversation about the brand's history in the US. The Mitsubishi brand didn't exist on the American market until the 1983 model year. Before then, Dodge and Plymouth sold re-badged Mitsu products as vehicles like the Colt, Arrow, and Challenger.

We also discuss some of the cool Mitsubishis from the 1990s like the Galant VR4 and 3000GT. The DSM triplets comprising the Eagle Talon, Mitsubishi Eclipse, and Plymouth Laser also warrant a shoutout.

Mitsubishi's future also comes up. The company is now part of the alliance with Nissan and Renault, which gives the brand access to their tech. This is already happening with the new Outlander sharing the platform, powertrain, and some interior tech with the new Nissan Rogue.

Rambling About Cars Episode #9 Preview

Next week the focus movies and TV shows where cars are the real stars. Given how nerdy the hosts are, you can probably expect references to some 1980s cheese like Maximum Overdrive and The Wraith. The Mad Max franchise is sure to get a shoutout, too.

If there is any automotive media that gets your motor running and you think we should discuss, then reach out at podcast@motor1.com.

Where To Listen

Look for new episodes of Rambling About Cars every Friday. You can find the video version on YouTube and audio in a variety of places like Apple Podcasts and Spotify. If you have a moment, please like, subscribe, and review because it exposes the show to more people. And the more people joining us on this automotive odyssey, the better.