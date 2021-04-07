Side-by-sides are an incredibly fun way to enjoy the great outdoors, but with these UTVs costing more than some used cars, you'll want to be sure your off-road vehicle is kept safe and secure. To accomplish this, CarCovers.com offers its Weatherproof MAX Shield UTV Cover that is built to last and guaranteed to fit.

The Weatherproof MAX Shield UTV Cover from CarCovers.com is made from an extra-thick, waterproof denier fabric that provides superior protection from just about anything your UTV will encounter when parked outside including rain, snow, tree sap, and bird droppings. On top of that, the cover has been chemically treated to resist harmful UV rays, and dual built-in vents make the cover breathable to prevent water and moisture from being trapped under the cover, which could lead to damage, mold, mildew.

Fully elasticized hems give the Weatherproof MAX Shield UTV Cover a perfect fit around the entire vehicle to keep it protected when it's parked or in storage, and it features a durable construction with double-stitched seams and reinforced straps. CarCovers.com offers a variety of size options to fit every type of side-by-side from the smaller UTVs up to 120 inches long to the extra large side-by-sides that can measure up to 170 inches in length.

To learn more about CarCovers.com's Weatherproof MAX Shield UTV Cover, check out the video below.

The Weatherproof MAX Shield UTV Cover from CarCovers.com is built to last. Not only are these covers designed to resist UV rays, mold, and mildew, CarCovers.com also backs this cover with a limited lifetime warranty making it the only UTV cover on the market to boast such a claim. For added piece of mind, all covers are guaranteed to fit on your UTV and come with 30-day return policy, and as always, shipping is free on all orders.

Visit CarCovers.com today to get a durable, year-round cover for your side-by-side!