The original Super Bee was sold for only three model years between 1968 and 1970. It was that middle child, though, the 1969 1/2 model that spawned the best version of Dodge's entry-level muscle car. The mid-year update for 1969 added the A12 package that offered the brand's 440 cubic-inch "six-pack" engine with three double-barrel Holley carburetors. The $412 package also included a Dana 60 axle with 4:10 gear ratio, heavier duty internal engine parts, black steel rims with high-performance tires, and heavy duty 11-inch drum brakes.

The crowning touch, though, was a fiberglass "lift-off" flat black scooped hood. This particular example came from the factory with more options like the Police Handling Package, Music Master AM radio, and three-speed TorqueFlite Transmission.

How rare is this Super Bee? Only 1,907 were made for the 1969 1/2 model year with the A12 package. They were made in two body styles: a pillar less hardtop and a pillared coupe. The pillared coupe, which is lighter, is far less common. Only 153 were made, and this grand prize is one of them. It's fully restored and ready for a cruise on Woodward Avenue or an afternoon at the concours.

