What better way to get in the Holiday spirit than with a little automotive-themed quiz? The folks over at leasingoptions.co.uk put together a fun quiz with some of our favorite cars disguised in wrapping paper. The question is: Can you correctly guess all six cars wrapped under the Christmas tree?

Here’s an image of all six cars at once, so you can take a look. Scroll down further to see the answers one at a time, and let us know in the comments if you pull off a perfect six for six – no cheating, though. Happy Holidays, from your friends here at Motor1.com!

Answers:

Car number 1: Audi A3. The German brand’s newest little sedan makes a bigger impact than before with fresh styling and more aggressive cues.

Car number 2: Lexus LC 500. Oh boy, do we love this car. Now available in coupe and convertible form, the Lexus LC is one of the most fun driver’s cars on sale today. Those wheels are such a giveaway!

Car number 3: BMW X5. This crossover is actually one of our highest-rated cars of the year. BMW’s second-largest SUV is a winner, but we wonder if you could identify it easily.

Car number 4: Toyota GR Supra. One of the biggest debuts for the 2020 model year, the Toyota GR Supra is easy to pick out from a bunch. Not only is its styling unique, but we adore its easy to drive nature on a road or a track.

Car number 5: Mazda Miata MX-5: This little convertible will always hold a special place in our hearts. With cute styling and wonderful driving dynamics, the Miata remains one of the best performance values on the market.

Car number 6: Nissan GT-R. Bonus points if you identified it as the NISMO model. Godzilla is apparently due for replacement in the not-too-distant future, but this version is still alive and well, with over 600 horsepower.