We all know Dream Giveaway offers the coolest, best-restored, most historically significant classic cars for you to win. This one takes the cake, though. It's a 1966 Chevy Impala Sport Coupe that comes with GM's legendary L72 427 cubic-inch big-block V8 that produces a tire-shredding 425 horsepower. The automaker built only 1,858 B-body Chevys with this engine in 1966, ensuring its rarity through time.

This car, though, has not only had a frame-off restoration to better-than-new condition, it also retains all of its original parts – its major components are all numbers matching. It even comes with the original window sticker indicating it was bought at Batie Chevrolet in Carnegie, PA after its final assembly at Chevy's Atlanta factory in January 1966. The list of options on the sticker are as follows.

4 BBL 427ci manual engine (a $444.38 extra cost)

4-speed manual transmission (a $230.03 extra cost)

Soft Ray tinted glass, all windows (a $36.60 extra cost)

Positraction rear axle (a $41.82 extra cost)

Metallic brakes (a $36.60 extra cost)

42 amp generator (a $10.46 extra cost)

Comfortilt steering wheel (a $41.82 extra cost)

AM/FM radio with power antenna (a $132.79 extra cost)

Heavy duty battery (a $7.32 extra cost)

Special suspension EQ (a $31.37 extra cost)

Deluxe front/rear seat belts (a $10.46 extra cost)

If you win the car, it comes with everything you need to prove its lineage. Along with the original window sticker, there's extensive documentation of its restoration including photographs of its numbers matching components.

As always, Dream Giveaway is kicking in some extra cash – $10,000 – to pay for taxes so you don't get stuck paying Uncle Sam's bill.

Donate now for your entry tickets to win this incredible classic car. We've even struck a deal with Dream Giveaway to double your entry tickets if you donate $20 or more.