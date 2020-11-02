Enter now for a chance to win the biggest, baddest, most luxurious heavy duty pickup ever sold: the 2020 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali. Your prize includes the truck plus $20,000 cash to help pay for taxes. Enter now through Motor1.com and we'll even double your entry tickets with a small donation to some worthy causes.

The 2020 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali is like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class of pickup trucks. It's got luxury oozing from every lug nut, including a Jet Black leather interior, heated and ventilated seats, Ash wood trim, brushed aluminum and chrome accents, and GM's most premium infotainment system with navigation, and 8-inch touchscreen, and Bose Premium Audio System.

This Sierra HD isn't all hugs and kisses, though. It packs a 6.6-liter Duramax Diesel engine producing 410 horsepower and 910 foot-pounds of toy-hauling torque. Thanks to a heavy duty 10-speed Allison transmission and 4x4 drivetrain with two-speed transfer case, this beast can haul up 21,300 pounds and carry 4,185 pounds in its bed.

It's also loaded with tech, including 15(!) camera views and the industry's first transparent trailer view. The included ProGrade Trailering System gets you Hitch Guidance with Hitch View for perfect hook ups every time. The Sierra 3500 HD Denali is also one of the first heavy duty trucks to come loaded with all the latest safety features, including Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

We're not done, because this thing has all the options ticked too, including GM's new Multipro tailgate! The Onyx Black premium paint is a $195 extra, along with the gorgeous set of 20-inch high gloss black-painted wheels that costs another $2,495. Also, this Denali will set up to two from the get-go with Gooseneck/5th Wheel trailering package, a $545 option. All-in, your grand prize goes for $82,500 out on the street, but it can be yours for the price of a few entry tickets.

