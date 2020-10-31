With winter quickly approaching, don't get caught off guard with wrong or worn out tires on your car. Whether you're looking for full-blown snow tires or a new set of all-season rubber, Pirelli has just what you need with two of the best winter tire options on the market. For maximum traction in snow-covered roads, the Pirelli Winter Sottozero 3 is a full-on winter tire, while the Pirelli P Zero All Season Plus is ideal for year-round driving that includes the winter months.

SimpleTire offers both in a variety of sizes. SimpleTire also has a user-friendly search function that can look up tires by the make and model of your vehicle, and its expansive network of 20,000 installation centers means you can get these tires delivered and installed almost anywhere.

Winter weather doesn't mean your sports car needs to hibernate thanks to the Pirelli Winter Sottozero 3 winter performance tire. Designed specifically for performance cars like Porsches, Corvettes, and Mustangs, this tire comes in more than 100 sizes that can fit 16- to 21-inch wheels. The Pirelli Winter Sottozero 3 features a directional double arrow pattern design for higher traction in snowy condition, 3D sipe technology for improved handling on dry roads, and wider grooves for excellent wet handling and braking performance. These tires also provide maximum durability since they are puncture proof and feature run flat technology, and they provide a smooth, quiet ride with the Pirelli Noise Cancelling System that reduces tire noise inside the vehicle.

Pirelli Winter Sottozero 3 Pirelli P Zero All-Season Plus

If you want to avoid swapping tires each season, the Pirelli P Zero All Season Plus ultra high-performance tire is what you need. This tire has an inner tread design with winter siping technology and larger grooves for outstanding snow traction, while the lateral siping on the outer edge of the tire helps maximize cornering performance. The circumferential shape of the tire grooves is designed to improve safety and control in aquaplaning situations, and the variable tension control nylon belt inside the tire provides high levels of comfort, greater steering control, and better tread wear. Speaking of tread wear, the Pirelli P Zero All Season Plus comes with a 50,000-mile limited tread life warranty. SimpleTire offers the Pirelli P Zero All Season Plus in almost two dozen sizes to fit 16-, 17-, 18- and 20-inch wheels.

If you need the best tires for your sports car this winter, Pirelli offers two incredible options with the Pirelli Winter Sottozero 3 and Pirelli P Zero All Season Plus. As the colder weather gets closer, don't wait too long to upgrade to either of these winter tire options for optimal safety and performance, not to mention the incredible discounts currently being offered through SimpleTire.

