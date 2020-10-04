Enter now for a chance to win the ultimate super sedan: a 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Championship Edition. Winning this 200-mile-per-hour Caddy also comes with $27,000 cash to pay for taxes. It should come with another $27,000 to pay your inevitable speeding tickets, but that's on you. With a minimum donation of just $25, we'll even DOUBLE your entry tickets as a bonus.

The Cadillac CTS-V has only been out of production a year, but it's already sorely missed. This sedan has no equal thanks to its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces 640 horsepower. Its top speed is over 200 miles per hour and it can run 0-60 in just 3.7 seconds. It will embarrass most supercars, and pamper you like a luxury car the rest of the time.

Gallery: Dream Giveaway: 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Championship Edition

11 Photos

This particular CTS-V is more special than your garden variety, though. The Championship Edition was produced to honor Cadillac winning the 2017 IMSA Manufacturer, Driver, Team, and Endurance Championships. Only 162 examples were made, and only 86 in Crystal White Tricoat. They came with sharp-looking Cadillac V-Performance graphics on the hood and rear spoiler, special Red Obsession side-view mirror caps, the Morello Red interior detail package, and Jet Black Recaro race seats. This particular car also comes with the Carbon Fiber Package and Luxury Package from Cadillac. In other words, it's fully loaded, ultra rare, and super fast.

Winning this amazing 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Championship Edition is as easy as donating to a worthy cause. Just click here, make a donation, and you're automatically entered to win. As an exclusive for Motor1.com readers, we'll double your entry tickets if you donate as little as $25 to enter. That means a $50 donation will get you 80 tickets instead of just 40. Good luck!