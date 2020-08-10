The Nissan GT-R Nismo is an absolute beast – it's a 600-horsepower, all-wheel-drive, track-carving monster. I would know, since Nissan recently handed me the keys to its most-powerful vehicle and told me to drive as fast as possible around the Homestead-Miami Speedway road course. But it wasn't simply for kicks and giggles, I was taking part in a very unusual race concocted by the company.

Nissan's pitch was this: "We want you to ‘race' against world-record-holding sushi chef Hiroyuki 'Hiro' Terada in a number of challenges behind the wheel of a GT-R Nismo." And Chef Terada is the real deal, he holds a Guinness World Record for chopping carrots blindfolded and has more than 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube – plus he's a certified car nut. So it was definitely a task to take him on.

The teaser video posted here provides a taste of things to come. But later this week you'll see the full race, which includes a variety of different challenges, lots of aggressive driving by yours truly, and plenty of sushi made track-side. The full race videos drop on Wednesday, so stay tuned.