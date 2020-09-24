Thanks to our new partnership with Chemical Guys, you'll receive $10 off when you buy the company's new HydroSlick Ceramic Coating HyperWax and HydroSuds Ceramic Car Wash Soap. Use promo code Hydrobundle10 at checkout to get $10 off the combo, or see below how to get 10% off the purchase of either product individually.

Ceramic coatings for cars is more than a trend. They give your car the most intense shine possible while also adding a hard layer of durable protection to your paint. Ceramic coatings are quite simply a revolution in car care, but until recently they had to be applied by professionals and were therefore quite expensive.

Chemical Guys has changed the ceramic coating game with its new HydroSlick Ceramic Coating HyperWax and HydroSuds Ceramic Car Wash Soap. The company has used the latest ceramic Silicone Dioxide (SiO2) gel suspension technology to totally re-engineer the makeup of a ceramic coating and reinvent it as an extremely user-friendly and durable coating that anyone can apply. They call it HydroSlick Ceramic Coating HyperWax, and it combines the ease of use of a wax with the longevity, beading, slickness, and insane shine of a ceramic. We've tried it ourselves and not only is applying HydroSlick Ceramic Coating HyperWax a cinch, the results are instantaneous and incredible.

No, this isn't just a wax with SiO2 added. It's a true ceramic coating engineered from the start in an easy to use gel format that's applied like a wax. And because it's not actually a wax, HydroSlick Ceramic Coating HyperWax can be applied to almost any surface on your car including your windshield, windows, headlights, taillights, and even wheels. It will add a lustrous shine, hydrophobic properties, and increased protection to your entire car – not just its paint.

It's important to maintain your ceramic coating over time, and that's where Chemical Guys' HydroSuds Ceramic Car Wash Soap comes into play. It's designed to recharge your ceramic coating. It also creates incredibly thick suds, the thickest of any soap developed by Chemical Guys. Wash your car on the weekends with HydroSuds and your ceramic coating will keep going all year long, if not longer.

You can save big bucks on these two products together thanks to an exclusive partnership between Chemical Guys and Motor1.com. Use promo code Hydrobundle10 to receive $10 off your purchase of HydroSlick Ceramic Coating HyperWax and HydroSuds Ceramic Car Wash Soap together. Or you can get 10% off each product alone if you use promo code HydroSlick10 for the HyperWax or Hydrosuds10 for the car wash soap.