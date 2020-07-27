Enter now for your chance to win this 1967 Pontiac GTO that is, we swear, the cleanest example we've ever seen. The grand prize also includes $13,500 for taxes, and you and a guest will be flown to Clearwater, Florida to be handed the keys. Since you're a loyal Motor1.com reader, we'll also DOUBLE your entry tickets with a minimum donation of just $25, with a portion of the proceeds going to veterans' and childrens' charities.

This GTO cost $3,452.67 when new. Today, a car like this might fetch $75,000 or more at auction. That's how desirable muscle cars have become in their old age, and there are few as coveted as the GTO.

This 1967 example came with all the go-fast goodies from the factory at the time, including a numbers-matching 400 H.O. V8, four-speed manual transmission, 3.55 gears, and dual exhaust. Other options include the car's Tyrol Blue exterior over black vinyl interior, Firestone Wide Oval radial tires on steel wheels, tinted windshield, and a remote outside mirror.

This GTO has not only survived the last 50 years, but thanks to a no-expenses-spared, nut-and-bolt frame-off restoration, looks better than the day it left the factory. It's been driven only 43 miles since the restoration, which received Gold and Senior Gold certification from the Pontiac-Oakland Club International and Gold certification from the GTO Association of America. In other words, people who know far more about GTOs than you or I have given this car their blessing.

