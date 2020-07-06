Enter now for your chance to win this ultimate pair of Chevy Camaros that includes a concours-quality 1969 Camaro restomod and a custom 2020 Lingenfelter Camaro ZL1 producing way more horsepower than stock. Use promo code VJ0720A and we'll even double your entry tickets with a minimum donation of just $25.00. As always, our friends at Dream Giveaway are also including an extra $27,000 in cash to help pay for taxes.

The chance to own two Camaros separated by six model generations and over 50 years of time should not be taken lightly. Could you even handle walking into such a garage? Which car would you drive first?

There's the original, the much-loved, perhaps the favorite model of the entire line – the 1969 Camaro. But this '69 isn't stock. It's been fully restored as a concours-quality restomod and features a modern 500-horsepower Chevy LS1 engine and quick-shifting six-speed manual transmission. It's also received a gorgeous overhaul of both its interior and exterior to complement the second car in this prize package.

That would be the ZL1, but again, not just any ZL1. This 2020 Camaro ZL1 has been modified by the good folks at Lingenfelter, one of the only tuners in the world we would trust to take such a powerful car up a notch.

For starters, a ZL1 features a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 producing 650 hp and a six-speed manual transmission. This particular ZL1 has also got desirable options like the ZL1 1LE Extreme Track Performance Package ($7,500) and Performance Data and Video Recorder ($1,300).

Lingenfelter, however, has managed to coax another 70 horsepower out of the supercharged V8 for a new grand total of 720. To make the car look even more bad ass, our friends at Dream Giveaway have also added over $4,000 of engine bay, interior, and trunk accessories by American Car Craft and $5,000 of carbon fiber body parts from Anderson Composites.

To top it off, both Camaros feature matching Satin Steel Metallic paint jobs. They look like a father-and-son team, one representing the old guard and the other carrying the torch of a new generation.