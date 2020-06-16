Presenter Nicki Shields is joined by Autosport’s Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge to delve into Mahindra Racing's own bespoke 12v battery, which powers each of the low-voltage systems onboard its M6Electro racing car in Formula E.

Developed in partnership with Umicore, Voxdale, and Renesas, the battery must be able to withstand all of the demands of high-performance racing.

Tune into this episode to learn more about Mahindra’s second battery, how it was developed, and the special features it has inside – and stay tuned for more Blueprints.