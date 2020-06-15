Only two weeks remain to enter for a chance to win this incredible classic 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 from our friends at Dream Giveaway. Donating even a small amount gets you entered, and we'll even double your entry tickets with a minimum donation of $25 if you use promo code VJ0620M. Plus, the prize package includes an extra $10,000 in cash to help you pay federal taxes.

This is a concours-restored 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1. Not only that, it was originally ordered from the factory with all of the best options. At its heart is the Mach 1's rare SCJ 428 V8 engine that produces 325 horsepower. The Cobra Jet "Ram-Air" engine option came with other performance goodies like a brawny three-speed automatic transmission and factory-spec 4.30 Traction-Lok rear axle. Dual exhausts, a competition suspension package, extra cooling, and an engine dress up package that includes aluminum rocker covers and "Cobra Jet" identification on the hood round out the mechanical upgrades.

Model year 1969 was the first year for the Mach 1 and only 2,501 were made. This particular example that you could win is believed to be a one-of-one configuration. It sports a rare Pastel Grey exterior color with a blacked-out hood treatment. The interior features black knit vinyl Mach 1 Hi-Back bucket seats, a unique smoked glass option from the factory, and even the radio was deleted from the order sheet to ensure its focus on performance.

The rebuild also includes genuine CJ Pony Parts restoration parts and the engine was exactingly rebuilt to factory specs. You could drive this car onto any concours field and take home Best of Show without even trying.

Gallery: Dream Giveaway 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1

10 Photos

