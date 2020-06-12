11 / 12

At $3,599,000, the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is more expensive than the “base” car by $609,000. That’s a pretty hilarious price increase, and we’re skeptical that all of the Pur Sport’s enhancements really add that much value – for the price of one track superstar, a prospective buyer could get a regular Chiron and a loaded Rolls-Royce Phantom. Then again, the Pur Sport is limited to just 60 units, guaranteeing rarity on par with all but the most uncommon Bugatti models.