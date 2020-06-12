Turning the Chiron into a track-ready handling machine required a lot of revisions.

Folks who want a track car usually opt for something that emphasizes light weight, overall balance, and stellar handling. And while the Bugatti Chiron is a fantastic performer, its high power ratings and not-exactly-svelte curb weight make it more of a speedy continental tourer, not a racing-focused corner carver. The company’s Chiron Pur Sport wants to change that. 

The Pur Sport features many alterations compared to the regular Chiron, each tailor-made to give the big Bug some genuine handling credentials. Unusually for a Bugatti, the maximum speed is lower compared to the cheaper Chiron, but that only makes for a more balanced, sharper sports car.

