The Hurst/Olds is muscle car royalty, and the 1969 model was just its second year in production. Only 906 were made that year, or rather 905 after this one – the very first. Our partners at Dream Giveaway have the original dealer sales order, receipts, and window sticker to prove it. Believe it or not, but the sticker says the car's price in 1969 was $4,638.18 plus $683.94 for the Hurst/Olds modifications.

For the uninitiated, the Hurst/Olds was a special version of the Oldsmobile Cutlass made in collaboration with Hurst Performance. It featured a 455 cubic-inch Rocket V8 rated at 380 horsepower and 500 foot-pounds of torque, which was good for a 14.08-second quarter mile at 99 miles per hour.

Hurst/Olds cars looked the business with a special paint scheme of Firefrost Gold on Cameo White. In '69, the H/O, as they're sometimes called, also had a functional "mailbox" fiberglass hood scoop with "H/O 455" on the sides. Other cool exterior bits include a pair of English racing mirrors, a blacked-out 442 grille, rear spoiler, and hand-applied black pinstripes. The interior, meanwhile, featured a unique wood veneer for the model, painted gold stripes on the headrest, a special Hurst/Olds emblem on the glovebox, and a Hurst dual-gate shifter.

This Hurst/Olds has had a frame-up restoration. It's better than it was new, and can more than hold its own in any field of concours-quality classics. It's also fully loaded with optional extras like power side windows – a $12.11 option in 1969 – and a special three-pod dash called the Rally Pac that had a combination tach/clock (the Tic-Toc-Tach) in the right gauge pod, a set of fuel/oil/temp gauges in the left one, and the speedometer in the middle.