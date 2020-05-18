As crossovers become the de facto family vehicle, minivans seem to be losing some of the previous popularity, but these space-efficient machines still offer a fantastic solution for carrying several people and all of their gear. With the debut of the 2021 Toyota Sienna, the automaker shows that it's not ready to abandon the once-popular segment. Let's see how the new model stacks up against the other minivans that remain on sale.

The Sienna arrives in a recently reinvigorated minivan market. The Honda Odyssey and Chrysler Pacifica both received refreshes this year. Plus, Kia allegedly intended to debut the new Sedona at the New York Auto Show before that event's cancellation.

Powertrain

Toyota Sienna Honda Odyssey Chrysler Pacifica Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Kia Sedona Engine 2.5-Liter I4 Hybrid 3.5-Liter V6 3.6-Liter V6 3.6-Liter V6 PHEV 3.3-Liter V6 Horsepower 243 hp 280 hp 287 hp 260 hp 276 hp Torque N/A 262 lb-ft 262 lb-ft N/A 248 lb-ft Transmission N/A 10-Speed Automatic 9-Speed Automatic 9-Speed Automatic 8-Speed Automatic Combined Fuel Economy 33 MPG (Estimated) 22 MPG 22 MPG 30 MPG 21 MPG Available All-Wheel Drive Yes No Yes No No

Toyota's announcement of the 2021 Sienna only said that the minivan used a hybrid-assisted 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 243 horsepower (181 kilowatts). The company didn't disclose the torque figure or offer details about the transmission.

While the 2021 Sienna has the least amount of horsepower in the segment, the company expects it to have the most fuel economy. Toyota estimates the hybrid to offer 33 miles per gallon combined for the front-wheel-drive model.

Gallery: 2021 Toyota Sienna

35 Photos

Toyota will continue to offer the Sienna with all-wheel drive, but the system will use new tech. Rather than a traditional transfer case for directing the power to the rear wheels, the minivan has a separate electric motor at the back.

Technology

Toyota Sienna Honda Odyssey Chrysler Pacifica Kia Sedona Infotainment 9.0 Inches 8.0 Inches 10.1 Inches 7.0 Inches, 8.0 Inches Functionality Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa Android Auto, Apple CarPlay Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Minivans are often family vehicles, meaning there's a necessity to keep the kids inside safe and entertained. The Sienna comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 that includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian and lowlight detection, full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, lane trace assist, automatic high beams, road sign assist, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

At nine inches, the Sienna's infotainment screen is among the larger displays in the class, with only the Pacifica beating it. Toyota's van comes standard with a six-speaker stereo, but the company offers upgrades to eight- and 12-speaker systems.

All the Details On the 2021 Sienna: ⠀ 2021 Toyota Sienna Debuts With Standard Hybrid Powertrain, Bold Looks

For entertaining the folks in the back, there's an optional 11.6-inch 1080p display with an HDMI input, remote control, and two wireless headphones. For keeping comfortable, the XLE grade above comes standard with four-zone automatic climate control that includes separate controls for the rear passengers.

The Sienna goes on sale later in the year. Toyota isn't disclosing pricing at this time.