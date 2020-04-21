The list includes an ex-NFL star’s Viper, a rare Corvette, and more.

Watching vehicles roll across the auction block, listening to buyers one-up each other in the crowd, and the banging of the gavel with every sale are just a few things we love about car auctions. Unfortunately, the current situation has closed to doors (literally) on many of those beloved auctions. But Barrett-Jackson, in hopes of keeping the adrenaline pumping, has its first-ever online-only auction planned for next month. And there are a few unique vehicles worth looking out for.

The list includes muscle cars like the Dodge Viper and Ford Mustang, but also unique outliers like a pristine Sunbeam Tiger roadster, a modified Jeep Wrangler, and a few others. Of the 23 cars that will take the (virtual) auction block next month, these are just five that we’ve deemed worthy of a second look.

Source: Barrett-Jackson