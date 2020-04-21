3 / 7

The C4 Chevrolet Corvette didn't receive a ton of accolades when new. But these days, the tapered coupe garners attention from collectors for its unique style and performance – the ZR1 model most notably. With tuning help from Lotus, and a new 5.7-liter V8 under the hood, Chevy dubbed the then-new ZR1 "King of the Hill" with its debut at the 1989 Geneva Motor Show.

All told, Chevrolet produced just 3,049 examples of the Corvette ZR1 for the 1990 model year, making it a relatively rare find. This one, in particular, has just 13,600 original miles and includes options like air conditioning, power seats, and power windows and door locks. Barrett-Jackson doesn't provide an estimate, but the seller is offering it at no reserve.