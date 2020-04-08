What’s in a name? Considering it’s how people will refer to you for your entire life, quite a lot actually. And when it comes to car-crazy gearheads, there are certainly more than a few who are so fond of a car they will name their child after it. Of course, the other side of this equation is that many cars – and their parent companies – are named after people. In that respect, naming a son or daughter after a car isn’t necessarily that crazy, unless you consider many of these automotive names are surnames.

Still, there are all kinds of people in the United States with auto-based first names. A report from Choose My Car took a deep dive into U.S. data available to the public through the Social Security Administration, looking at names from people born since 2000. The search includes names for boys and girls, omitting extremely common names like Franklin or Zoe to come up with a list more exclusive to the automotive realm. In the process, the least common auto names are unearthed and yes, there are a handful of people in the U.S. with Subaru as their first name.

Our slideshow above includes 10 names for boys, starting with the five most common and ending with the five least common. The number in parenthesis is how many people have that as a first name in the U.S. since 2000. We’ll take a look at girls’ names in a future feature.