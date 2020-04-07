We’ve finally driven the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S, the most powerful member of the 992 family. Unsurprisingly, the 640-horsepower 911 wowed us with its straight-line speed, but there’s a good deal more that differentiates the Turbo S from the lesser Carrera and Carrera S.

Porsche addressed nearly every aspect of the 911s performance in creating the Turbo S. The suspension is stiffer and lower, the brakes stouter, and the tires wider and stickier. The Turbo S finds new ways to beat the air into submission, too, with adjustable aerodynamics, and there are even options for reducing the relatively low curb weight. But beyond those performance-focused changes, Porsche made the 911 Turbo S easier to drive, adopting features pioneered on more affordable 992 variants like a Wet driving mode. Beyond that, the hottest 911 adds a tire temperature monitor to the tire pressure monitoring system.

The 911 Turbo S is the most complete 911 yet. Here’s what you need to know about this 205-mph rocket.