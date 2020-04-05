Click here. Just do it. You won't regret it; trust us. What you'll find through this link is a website where you can enter to win an extremely rare 2020 Subaru WRX STI S209 that's being given away by our friends at Dream Giveaway. Because we're such good friends, they've offered to double the entries of every Motor1.com reader as a bonus. So yeah, click here.

The 2020 Subaru WRX STI S209 is the pinnacle of what the WRX can become. It's not just jacked up a little bit like the regular STI. It's a straight tear down and rebuild by the good folks at Subaru's in-house tuning unit, Subaru Tecnica International. While powered by the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer engine as the standard STI, the S09 features a larger HKS turbo with higher boost that cranks horsepower up from 300 to 341 and torque from 290 foot-pounds to 330. A familiar six-speed transmission and Subaru's world-class all-wheel-drive system are, of course, included as well, but that's just the beginning.

The folks at STI really worked over the S209, particularly its chassis, which features stiffer and beefier bits than before. Extra stabilizer bars, shorter coil springs, and specially tuned dampers combine to sharpen the S209's reactiveness. In fact, much of the engineering for the S209 was lifted from the WRX STI Nürburgring Challenge race car, a class-winning vehicle in the grueling Nürburgring 24-hour race.

Visually, the S209 is as wicked a WRX as you can get. Body-colored canards on the front clip, a ginormous hood intake, and a pure carbon fiber wing are all deliciously on brand. Plus, this S209 comes in Crystal White Pearl, which is one of only two colors available in the S209's production run of, you guessed it, 209 units. Only 81 cars were produced in this white color, which makes this prize particularly exclusive.

And Dream Giveaway is great about making sure you have nothing to worry about when you win, which is why they're including an $18,000 cash prize for the winner to help pay for taxes.

