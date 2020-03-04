2 / 12

Imagine pulling up to the Monaco Yacht Club in the same Bentley Continental GT Convertible as someone else. Embarrassing, right? Not even its twin-turbo V12 and 626 horsepower can outrun the shame of being seen in public with someone's identical six-figure droptop. But Bentley understands the struggle its owners endure, and that's why the company built the Bacalar.

The Bentley Bacalar is a shame-proof, one-of-12, Mulliner-styled super convertible that looks stunning. The Bacalar is everything you love about the Conti GT Convertible, only amplified. Mulliner improves the Bentley convertible's already audacious styling with a new angular front clip and some upgrades to the rear, while the GT's same twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 engine now produces 650 horsepower and the same 667 pound-feet. Bentley says it takes the Bacalar 3.5 seconds to hit 62 miles per hour, plenty quick enough to outrun the haters.

Compared to the standard Conti GT, the Bacalar has a 20-millimeter (0.8-inch) wider rear track and now rides on massive 22-inch wheels. It also gets a unique three-tone finish (designed exclusively created for the Bacalar), and even a fancy "Bacalar" graphic on the rear panel to complement the bronze Flying B logo.

The Bentley Bacalar is pretty much perfect – though, a hardtop version would be nice. And if you must ask how much it costs, well, you know what they say.

– Jeff Perez, Senior Editor