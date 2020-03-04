Geneva didn’t happen, but there were still a bunch of great debuts this week.
Officials canceled the 2020 Geneva Motor Show due to ongoing Coronavirus concerns. But that didn't stop many manufacturers from showing their exciting new vehicles online, several companies livestreaming launches from their global headquarters or off-site venues. In the last 24 hours alone, we've seen more than 20 new vehicle debuts. The list includes everything from electric superminis from Fiat to 1,700-horsepower hypercars from Koenigsegg, and everything in-between.
Unfortunately, we didn't able to see any of these cars in person (at least, not yet). But that didn't stop us from selecting some of our favorites from this year's Geneva Motor Show that never happened. Take a look.