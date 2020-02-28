Hot Alfas to affordable Hyundais were on the docket, but now we don't know when we'll see them.
This time of year we talk about how close the Geneva Motor Show is. But with the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, organizers have canceled the auto show for 2020. Doors would have opened to the general public on March 5th, while our Geneva coverage should have kicked off live from Switzerland beginning on March 3rd. But instead, companies like Alfa Romeo, Bentley, Hyundai, Pagani, and will probably take to livestreaming their big debuts. Nevertheless, we've organized 20 of the biggest debuts that should have happened in Geneva this year, take a look.