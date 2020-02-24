The famous artisans from Amalgam Collection have unveiled a new type of car model that's perfect for fans of the automotive form. Joining the company's lines of incredibly detailed large and small scale car models are new miniature car sculptures designed by artist Remco de Reus. These sculptures strip away the detail and complexity we normally associate with a fine Amalgam model, leaving only a car's pure form to behold.

Amalgam's sculpture line kicks off with the Corvette Collection, which includes a series of sculptures representing each of the American classic's eight generations and nearly 70 years of design. Going from the original C1 to the mold-breaking mid-engine C8, these sculptures are hand-cast in stone-filled resin, hand-finished, and plated in aluminum. Each one is then layered with five coats of spray painting with tinted lacquer. Their unique colors represent Amalgam's interpretation of the vogue of each era. To ensure accuracy with the original cars, each sculpture has also been thoroughly reviewed and approved by the design team at General Motors.

The Corvette Collection is the first in what Amalgam plans to be numerous collections that highlight the amazing body work of cars from the 1920s to today. From design houses like Zagato and Pininfarina to automakers like Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin, automotive history is replete with beautiful designs from which they can choose.

Gallery: Amalgam Collection Corvette Collection Sculptures

46 Photos

Until then, you can purchase your first sculpture from the Corvette Collection. Each model is $150 and comes in Amalgam's typically high-end packaging with a portable display case, drawstring carrying tote, Certificate of Authenticity signed by the company founder and artist, and informational booklet about the car you choose and its craftsmanship. Click here to visit Amalgam Collection's website to learn more and purchase your own Corvette Collection sculpture.