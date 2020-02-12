Modena is the Italian capital of the sports car, and from here we can start our journey into Made in Motor Valley, the new Motor1.com web series that is dedicated to the excellence of the "Land of Motors." Many automakers are linked to this place, but there is only one brand that has been physically present in the heart of the city for 80 years: Maserati.

The Trident-branded automaker has stood out in Viale Ciro Menotti since 1939. The folks at this factory still do some work by hand. Compared to modern, heavily automized plants, the people here are not just workers but rather specialized technicians.

Today's Maserati

At one time, Maserati built all of its models at this factory. Today, the company utilizes some other plants like Grugliasco for the Ghibli and Quattroporte and Mirafiori for the Levante. The GranTurismo and GranCabrio came from Modena, though. The hand-tailored production allowed the company to offer a massive range of personalization choices to customers of these sports cars.

To call this place just a factory is reductive. The more correct term is a workshop where technicians screw, assemble, polish, and take care of every detail of the Trident's sports cars.

A New Era But With Respect To Tradition

The Modena factory has a way of making handcrafted vehicles that resists the rapid pace of modernity without giving it up. In fact, this plant is about to undergo a great transformation because it's gearing up to begin building the production version of the Alfieri concept in the first half of 2020.

On November 12, 2019, the last GranTurismo rolled off the assembly line. After that, the company started the renovations necessary to build the new model, including the equipment to give the sports car an electrified powertrain.

This is another story we intend to tell shortly. In the meantime, let's enjoy this "Made in Modena" Maserati. Enjoy the view!