Time is running out to enter for your chance to win a 2020 Chevy Corvette C8, 1962 Chevy Corvette roadster restomod, and $45,000 in cash from Dream Giveaway. The deadline for entries is December 31. When you click here to enter, you'll also get your entries doubled with a minimum donation of $25, just for reading Motor1.com!

The ultimate Corvette prize package is a 'Vette-lover's dream. This 2020 Corvette is completely loaded with the 3LT Premium Package, Z51 Performance Package, Magnetic Selective Ride Control, and carbon-fiber-everywhere packages. All-in, it retails for over $90,000.

The classic Corvette is no slouch, either. The Salsa Red 1962 Corvette roadster features a 376ci LS3 V8 producing 430 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque that's mated to a 4L65-E automatic transmission. Less than 200 miles have been driven on this beauty since its restoration. It's practically a baby.

Gallery: Corvette Dream Giveaway Prize Package

18 Photos

Check out the full list of features for each Corvette below, and don't forget the grand prize also includes an extra $45,000 in cash to help pay for taxes on these premium prizes.

Your first step is as easy as donating to a worthy cause. Make a donation and you're automatically entered to win. As an exclusive for Motor1.com readers, Dream Giveaway will even give you double bonus entries if you donate $25 or more. That means a $50 donation will get you 60 tickets total instead of just 40.

2020 Corvette Stingray

Torch Red exterior

Adrenaline Red leather interior

6.2L LT2 High Output V-8 engine

495 horsepower

470 lb.-ft. of torque

0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds

8-speed automatic transmission

Performance rear axle

3LT Premium equipment package (an $11,950 extra cost)

Z51 Performance package HH (a $5,000 extra cost)

Magnetic Selective Ride Control (a $1,895 extra cost)

Battery protection package (a $100 extra cost)

Carbon flash metallic painted outside mirrors and spoiler (a $100 extra cost)

Carbon fiber interior trim, cluster, console, door switch plates (a $1,500 extra cost)

Two-tone seats, red and black (a $395 extra cost)

Engine appearance package (a $995 extra cost)

Carbon fiber dual roof package (a $3495 extra cost)

Visible carbon fiber ground effects (a $4,850 extra cost)

Carbon flash painted high wing spoiler (a $1,150 extra cost)

Premium outdoor car cover (a $460 extra cost)

Black wheel center caps (a $250 extra cost)

Black locking lug nuts (a $120 extra cost)

Bright Red painted brake calipers (a $595 extra cost)

Black five-spoke Trident aluminum wheels (19x8.5-inch front, 20 x11-inch rear

245/35ZR19 front and 305/30ZR20 rear blackwall high performance tires

1962 Corvette Roadster (with removable hard top)