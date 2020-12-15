There's nothing better than bringing the past and future together in this amazing prize package.

The deadline for entries is December 31. 



The ultimate Corvette prize package is a 'Vette-lover's dream. This 2020 Corvette is completely loaded with the 3LT Premium Package, Z51 Performance Package, Magnetic Selective Ride Control, and carbon-fiber-everywhere packages. All-in, it retails for over $90,000. 

The classic Corvette is no slouch, either. The Salsa Red 1962 Corvette roadster features a 376ci LS3 V8 producing 430 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque that's mated to a 4L65-E automatic transmission. Less than 200 miles have been driven on this beauty since its restoration. It's practically a baby.

Gallery: Corvette Dream Giveaway Prize Package

Chevy Corvette Dream Giveaway
18 Photos
Check out the full list of features for each Corvette below, and don't forget the grand prize also includes an extra $45,000 in cash to help pay for taxes on these premium prizes.

Dream Giveaway will even give you double bonus entries if you donate $25 or more. That means a $50 donation will get you 60 tickets total instead of just 40.

2020 Corvette Stingray

  • Torch Red exterior
  • Adrenaline Red leather interior
  • 6.2L LT2 High Output V-8 engine
  • 495 horsepower
  • 470 lb.-ft. of torque
  • 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds
  • 8-speed automatic transmission
  • Performance rear axle
  • 3LT Premium equipment package (an $11,950 extra cost)
  • Z51 Performance package HH (a $5,000 extra cost)
  • Magnetic Selective Ride Control (a $1,895 extra cost)
  • Battery protection package (a $100 extra cost)
  • Carbon flash metallic painted outside mirrors and spoiler (a $100 extra cost)
  • Carbon fiber interior trim, cluster, console, door switch plates (a $1,500 extra cost)
  • Two-tone seats, red and black (a $395 extra cost)
  • Engine appearance package (a $995 extra cost)
  • Carbon fiber dual roof package (a $3495 extra cost)
  • Visible carbon fiber ground effects (a $4,850 extra cost)
  • Carbon flash painted high wing spoiler (a $1,150 extra cost)
  • Premium outdoor car cover (a $460 extra cost)
  • Black wheel center caps (a $250 extra cost)
  • Black locking lug nuts (a $120 extra cost)
  • Bright Red painted brake calipers (a $595 extra cost)
  • Black five-spoke Trident aluminum wheels (19x8.5-inch front, 20 x11-inch rear
  • 245/35ZR19 front and 305/30ZR20 rear blackwall high performance tires

1962 Corvette Roadster (with removable hard top)

  • No expense spared restoration
  • Salsa Red exterior
  • Flame Red interior
  • Less than 200 miles since full restoration
  • LS3 V-8 engine
  • 430 horsepower
  • 425 lb.-ft. of torque
  • 4L65-E automatic transmission
  • Holley Sniper EFI induction system
  • Custom 1957/1958 grille
  • Frenched headlights
  • Electrically activated ZR1-style hood with Plexiglas engine-reveal insert
  • Art Morrison chassis
  • C6 Corvette suspension
  • Adjustable coilover shocks
  • Rear triangulated four-link suspension
  • Four-wheel disc brakes
  • Show-quality paint
  • Show-quality interior
  • Top-grade leather bucket seats
  • Autometer gauges
  • 17-inch wheels and tires
  • 3.50:1 rear-gear ratio
  • Magnaflow dual exhaust