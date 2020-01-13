Automakers sold 17.1 million new cars in the U.S. in 2019. While that’s down from 17.3 million in 2018, 2019’s sales numbers are still remarkable. Consumers have more choices than ever when visiting a dealership, so long as they choose a crossover, SUV, or truck. However, for all the variety consumers have to choose from today, they still flock to their favorite vehicular security blankets.

Edmunds.com, using its own data, decided to determine which new cars and trucks were most popular by state in 2019. The site looked at retail vehicle registrations to individuals, omitting rentals and registrations to government organizations. Many on the list will come as no surprise as domestic pickups – Ford, Chevy, and Ram – dominate as do Asian sedans. However, there are a few surprises, too. Click through the slides to see the top 10 most popular new cars and trucks by state, including Puerto Rico. Check out Edmunds.com for an interactive map of the U.S.