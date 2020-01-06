In the auto industry, ending the production of one model doesn’t mean an end to its sales. Looking over the U.S. sales numbers for 2019, models whose production ended long ago are still finding new buyers, albeit, not many. These zombie models are likely dealership leftovers used as demo vehicles or used for promotional events; however, others could have been forgotten somewhere on the lot.

Some models have just one or two remnants out there ready for a buyer while others have several dozen or more sitting around the country. After sifting through sales data, we’ve found 10 dead cars automakers somehow sold in 2019 even though three automakers dominate the list – Dodge, Chrysler, and Toyota. Click through the slideshow to see the old cars people bought new last year.