Time is quickly running out to enter for your chance to win Tesla's most expensive, capable model – the Model X Performance SUV. This prize package not only includes the Model X, but an additional $32,000 to pay for taxes. You can also double your entry tickets as a bonus with a minimum donation of just $25, just for reading Motor1.com. But get your tickets now, because the entry period ends soon on December 1, 2020.

This isn't just any old Tesla Model X, either. It's 100% loaded, with no option left unchecked. The specific model up for grabs is the ultra fast Model X Performance, which produces the most power and, thanks to Ludicrous Mode, drops the SUV's 0-60 time from 4.4 seconds to just 2.7 seconds – an astonishing feat for a vehicle that seats up to seven people. Not only that, the Model X Performance still offers over 300 miles of all-electric driving range.

Aesthetically, this Model X is as crisp as they come with its Solid Black paint (a $1,500 option) and 22-inch Onyx Black Wheels (another $5,500). The interior, meanwhile, is skinned in white leather and carbon fiber (cha-ching: $2,000). The last option from the factory is Full Self-Driving Capability, which now costs $10,000 and future-proofs your Model X by giving it access to Tesla's full battery of technology enhancements as they become available.

Gallery: Tesla Model X Performance Prize From Dream Giveaway

16 Photos

Our friends at Dream Giveaway haven't left this Model X stock, either. What could make it better? How about an Unplugged Performance Performance Sports Air Suspension Lowering Kit? They've also upgraded the interior and exterior LED lights (a common complaint of Teslas). We think you'll agree it's the meanest-looking Model X you've ever seen.

Dream Giveaway won't stick you with the tax bill on your prize, either. The winner will also receive $32,000 in cash to help pay Uncle Sam for the privilege of taking home this electric rocket.

Winning this Tesla Model X Performance is as easy as donating to a worthy cause. Click here, make a donation, and you're automatically entered to win. As an exclusive deal for Motor1.com readers, Dream Giveaway will automatically double your tickets if you donate $25 or more. That means a $25 donation will get you 40 tickets instead of just 20.