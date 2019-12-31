2019 could well be the most significant year in all of motoring history. That’s an extremely bold statement to make, but as evidence, we offer the above slideshow of 10 notable new vehicle debuts that, in some fashion or another, impacted not just our collective minds but the entire automotive world.

Individually, each vehicle on this list could serve as a headlining act for an entire year. Here’s the thing though – 2019 wasn’t just another year. It was a year of so many firsts – the first all-electric Porsche, the first Aston-Martin SUV, the first mid-engined Corvette, the first production car to break 300 mph, and that's just off the top of our freaking heads. We saw resurrected heroes return to the street, iconic brands branch into directions we never expected, and yes, there was a certain pickup truck that – for better or worse – literally and figuratively shocked the world.

Did all these vehicles make our list? Not hardly. For that, we'd need to expand this collection way beyond the number 10. Also, this slideshow isn’t a countdown from worst to first. Rather, it’s our take on 10 incredible debuts from 2019 that simply rocked the known universe.

We suspect our amazing Motor1.com fanbase will have other opinions on machines missing from this list, and that’s okay. It’s a testament to how amazing 2019 has been for us fascinated by all things automotive, so please, share your best choices with us in the comments because we want to see them.

And grab hold of something, because we’re stepping into the roaring ‘20s. If 2019 was any indication of what's to come, we’re in for a helluva ride.