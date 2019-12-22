"We gotta lotta problems with you people! And now, you're gonna hear about it!"
The holidays are among us. It’s a time of goodwill, joy, and peace on Earth. Or rather, it soon will be a time for such things. Before we get there, however, we embrace the ancient centuries-old modern-day tradition of Festivus. What is this holiday of which we speak? Surely you recall the infamous Seinfeld episode from 1997, which explains the true meaning of Festivus. If not, here’s what you need to know: there’s an aluminum pole in place of a Christmas tree, a test of strength, and the subject of this annual Motor1.com diatribe, the Airing of Grievances.
In short, it’s time to blow off a little steam. Good-natured steam, of course. This is based on a freaking Seinfeld episode after all.
2019 turned the automotive world on its head, shook it like a demented Jack Russel Terrier attacking a chew toy, and left everyone gasping for air. A Corvette with the engine in the middle? An all-electric Porsche? A Mustang crossover? A Tesla pickup truck with styling more akin to a 1980’s sci-fi flic? Friends, with everything that happened this year, it’s amazing we still have even a portion of our sanity.
But we do, and here’s where we take a brief moment to thank you, dear reader, for joining us. 2019 will go down in automotive history for the reasons mentioned above, and many more besides. For Motor1.com, it’s also been a historic year of incredible growth and for that, we are truly humbled and inspired by your support and trust.
We also gotta lotta problems with the automotive world, and it’s time to let it rip. From manufacturer missteps to tacky trends and crazy opinions among crazy people, we leave no stone unturned.
Joking aside, we wish all our friends in the auto industry and our readers around the world the very best as we close out the twenty-teens. The future really is now, and with that in mind, here are the collective thoughts from the Motor1.com team on how to make it better. Or quite possibly, worse.