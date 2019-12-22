12 / 15

The final part of 2019 saw two cringe-worthy attempts by automakers to prove their worth. First, Tesla and its egomaniacal founder insisted on sending cars to the Nurburgring to try and beat the Porsche Taycan’s lap record. Then, following a controversial video that showed a Tesla Cybertruck towing a Ford F-150 up hill, a loudmouthed Ford employee issued a challenge to Musk, which Ford communications quickly passed off as a “tongue-in-cheek response.”

I understand the desire to prove you’re better than your rivals. I really do. But there’s nothing to gain with these stunts.

In the first case, it’s been clear since the Porsche Taycan debuted that it had advantages and disadvantages over the Tesla Model S. This was not a hard thing to figure out. But instead of continuing to emphasize his car’s huge advantages in range, price, and charging network, Tesla founder Elon Musk insisted on taking a fleet of gutted, aerodynamically enhanced, prototype vehicles on super-sticky rubber to the Nurburgring, all so it could beat the time of a pre-production Taycan Turbo.

What’s the upside here? Opinions on Tesla are already hilariously polarized, so Elon was never going to gain new fans with this stunt. At the same time, had this modified Model S failed to beat a stock Taycan... well, it wouldn’t have mattered. The Porsche fan will always buy the Porsche, the Tesla fan will always buy the Tesla, and those that are undecided have nothing more than a useless comparison, instead of new reminders about what the Model S does better than the Taycan.

The Ford/Cybertruck debacle was even worse, largely because it wasn’t Ford’s decision to get involved. While it’s arguable that there was an upside in the Porsche/Tesla stunt, Ford was facing a no-win scenario. First, there was no way an F-150 would win in this contest, because physics are constant. The heavier, higher-torque vehicle will always win in a tow-off, and the Cybertruck is always going to be both of those things (because as we now know, it’s not a half-ton truck like the F-150). Second, challenging Tesla shows Ford takes the company’s farcical video seriously when there’s ample evidence it shouldn’t.

All of this is a long way of saying that both Tesla and Ford fumbled their handling of these situations. They played their competitor’s game, and increased the credibility in two metrics that simply don’t matter to consumers (EV owners are hardly track rats, and unless you live in Alabama, you’ll never find yourself in a tow-off), instead of focusing on what their respective vehicles do better. Keep your head down, play to your advantages and stop fanning the fires for the competition.