In the world of compact crossovers, the Mazda CX-5 is an extremely well-rounded option. It offers impressive style, a well-finished cabin, and surprisingly fun-to-drive dynamics. To see whether or not the luster lasts beyond the honeymoon phase, we added a 2019 CX-5 Signature to Motor1.com’s long-term fleet; evaluating its merits over six months and thousands of miles behind the wheel.

The turbocharged CX-5 has left a largely positive impression over the last five-or-so months of testing. Despite its relatively steep asking price, the $36,890 CX-5 Signature offers a number of noteworthy features, including rich-brown leather throughout the interior and a surround-view camera system. The Mazda’s charm was enough to make it the winner of a recent comparison test against the Lexus NX 300 F Sport, showing that it can definitely punch above its weight class in terms of quality. But our interests go beyond simple road tests.

Part of our evaluation is looking closely at consumer questions and incorporating those directly into vehicle testing. And what better place to gather this information than the tell-all source for trends and questions: Google. Our team went through Google Trends to break down the internet’s most frequently asked questions about the Mazda CX-5, and the results were...well, let’s just say, interesting.

In addition to asking very reasonable questions like, “what is the Mazda CX-5?” consumers also wanted to know the car’s dimensions, specs, and where it’s manufactured. Check out the video at the top of the post to get answers to those questions and more, such as how to start the car if the key fob battery dies. Check back soon for a closing piece detailing our experience with the compact Mazda crossover that explains what we liked (and disliked) most about it.

Gallery: 2019 Mazda CX-5 Long Term