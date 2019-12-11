The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe are here with a larger footprint and now boasting an independent rear suspension. Naturally, we want to know how the new SUVs stack up to its body-on-frame competitors. The Chevy models don't arrive in showrooms until mid-2020, so there's still a while before we actually get to drive one.

Gallery: 2021 Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe

106 Photos

While it's too soon to know how the new Suburban and Tahoe feel behind the wheel, there's nothing stopping a comparison of the facts like engine options and dimensions. Check out the tables below to see how they compare.

Powertrain

2021 Chevy Suburban And Tahoe 2020 Ford Expedition 2020 Nissan Armada 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser 2020 Toyota Sequoia Engine 5.3-Liter V8, 6.2-liter V8, 3.0-liter I6 Turbodiesel 3.5-liter turbo V6 5.6-liter V8 5.7-liter V8 5.7-liter V8 Horsepower 355 hp, 420 hp, 277 hp 375 hp 390 hp 381 hp 381 hp Torque 383 lb-ft, 460 lb-ft, 460 lb-ft 470 lb-ft 394 lb-ft 401 lb-ft 401 lb-ft Transmission 10-speed automatic 10-speed automatic 7-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 6-speed automatic

The 2021 Suburban and Tahoe are the only members of this group available with multiple powertrain choices, and the sole choice if you're looking for a diesel powerplant. The base 5.3-liter V8 is slightly down on output in comparison to the others, but upgrading to the 6.2-liter V8 offers class-leading figures. Chevy isn't yet offering towing specs for its new SUVs, so we can't be sure how they stack up.

Exterior Dimensions

2021 Chevy Suburban 2021 Chevy Tahoe 2020 Ford Expedition 2020 Ford Expedition Max 2020 Nissan Armada 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser 2020 Toyota Sequoia Wheelbase 134.1 in 120.9 in 122.5 in 131.6 in 121.1 in 112.2 in 122 in Total Length 225.7 in 210.7 in 210 in 221.9 in 208.9 in 194.9 in 205.1 in Total Width 81.1 in 81 in 93.4 in 93.4 in 79.9 in 77.95 in 79.9 in

In terms of physical footprint, the new Suburban is the big dog among the competitors with both the longest wheelbase and overall length. Check out the table below to see how this size translates to the room inside the cabin.

Interior Dimensions

2021 Chevy Suburban 2021 Chevy Tahoe 2020 Ford Expedition 2020 Ford Expedition Max 2020 Nissan Armada 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser 2020 Toyota Sequoia EPA Passenger Volume 170.4 cu ft 168.4 cu ft 171.9 cu ft 172 cu ft 154.5 cu ft (153 cu ft for Platinum trim) Not Available Not Available Cargo Volume Behind Third Row 41.1 cu ft 25.5 cu ft 20.9 cu ft 36 cu ft 16.5 cu ft 16.1 cu ft 18.9 cu ft Maximum Cargo Volume 144.7 cu ft 122.9 cu ft 104.6 cu ft 121.5 cu ft 95.4 cu ft 82.8 cu ft 120.1 cu ft

Size matters, and it shouldn't be a huge surprise that the Suburban's increased footprint means there is lots of room on the inside. The Bowtie's big SUV doesn't quite lead the pack in terms of passenger volume because the Ford Expedition and Expedition Max have a little more room for occupants. However, the Blue Oval decides to make a sacrifice in terms of cargo space, and the Chevys come out on top when loading them with gear.

Unfortunately, Chevy isn't yet releasing pricing details for the 2021 Suburban or Tahoe. The greater size and improved technology would likely mean that costs would increase. Range-topping models might be over $70,000.