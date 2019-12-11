If you’ve ever fawned over a classic car cruising down the street, you get it. There’s just something special about the nostalgia older vehicles evoke, the sense of adventures they’ve had, and, in Lance and Wyatt Bush’s case, a rusty patina look that’s quite unlike anything else out there.

“A lot of people expect a polished, shiny look when it comes to classic cars,” explains Lance Bush, founder of Kravened Kustoms in Bogota, Texas. “So when we show up to a car show with one of our rusty finds, we get a lot of snickers... until we pop the hood and they hear her engine roar.”

The Bush Boys love finding cars that have their own story to tell. “We always get people turning their heads when we drive our Ghosbusters 63’ Cadillac hearse or ‘75 Bricklin done up like the Back to the Future Delorean down the road,” they say. So when it was time to pick a name for their growing YouTube channel where they showcase their incredible car restorations, Turnin’ Rust just made sense.

The father son duo are always on the hunt for older trucks, buses, and a wide variety of unique cars to bring back to life, many of which they find sitting out in barns, fields, or even creek beds. “We found a 1960 Apache on one of the picks,” says Lance. “It was sitting on a makeshift ramp in a field about eight feet and a hair off the ground – just a trophy ready to fall. You never know where these things are going to turn up, or what condition they’re going to be in when you find them.” But that’s just the fun about everything they do.

“We like to give these vehicles a second life that they weren’t supposed to have.”

“We like to give the past a future,” explains Wyatt. “We like to give these vehicles a second life that they weren’t supposed to have.”

In their “hospital,” as Lance likes to call it, they’ll take something that someone once couldn’t wait to get towed off their property and turn it into a car that someone in another part of the world is proud to own. It’s a rewarding process from start to finish, and one they certainly enjoy doing together as father and son. In fact, it’s one of the biggest perks of the job, according to Wyatt. “When you see your son get excited about a find, it’s a great feeling.” At that point it’s no longer about the car, it’s about seeing his son’s dreams (and their customers’ too) turn into a reality. “It’s addicting.”

Seeing the resurrection all the way through makes all the hard work worth it, and calling it ‘hard work’ is an understatement. By the time the vehicles make it to Lance and Wyatt’s garage, they may not have run for 20, 30, even 40 years. Just getting the motor to turn again, and trying to use all original parts to do so, is an undertaking.

"With a lot of these high mileage engines, they need the right additive to make that work.”

“Anybody can buy a new part to fix a motor,” says Lance. “The challenge is keeping it all original and having it drive the way it was originally designed to. We take the old bones and give them worth again.”

And while they like to keep the exterior of the vehicles in their rusted condition with a signature patina look, when it comes to the inside, that’s a different story. “These things have been sitting in the elements, so there’s a lot of reasons why there’s gum in the fuel system and carburetors. It takes a lot to get all that crud out.”

To keep their newly restored engines running, Lance and Wyatt like using a product that not only keeps their vehicles on the road, but also helps clean out the fuel system. It’s why they trust Techron High Mileage.

“A lot of our customers are just like us,” explains Lance. “They love old cars, but they need to keep them on the road. With a lot of these high mileage engines, they need the right additive to make that work.”

To learn more about Lance and Wyatt, check out their Turnin’ Rust YouTube channel, or to get more information about Techron High Mileage for older vehicles, visit techronclean.com.