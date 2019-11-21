11 / 12

Let’s make one thing very clear: the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is, bar none, the most important car at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. It might even be the most significant car of 2019. While mainstream, legacy automakers have dabbled in electrified vehicles – the Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Bolt EV are the two most notable examples – those cars wore the form of nerdy hatchbacks. The Mach-E is not a nerdy hatchback, and no matter how you feel about the use of the iconic Mustang nameplate for an all-electric crossover SUV, this is the first affordable, non-Tesla-badged EV with styling that won’t turn off the average consumer.

That it offers ample range and an impressive (almost overwhelming) array of configurations is just as important as how it looks. The Mach-E is available in both rear and all-wheel drive, with regular and extended range batteries, and for its first year, five available trim levels (the First Edition model obviously won’t survive beyond the 2021 model year). Its price can span from at least $43,395 to $60,500, before options and a $7,500 federal income-tax credit, making this an EV that can and will appeal to customers that both want either the EV lifestyle or the performance that it includes (or both). As we approach the new year, the Mustang Mach-E is inarguably the vehicle to watch in 2020.