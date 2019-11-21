Electrification dominates in LA.
The 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show has come and gone. A show dominated by electrified vehicles from the Ford Mustang Mach-E to the Audi E-Tron Sportback to the Toyota RAV4 Prime, LA exhibited its green credentials once again. As of the publication of this article, there have been over 40 U.S. and global debuts in Los Angeles. To say it’s been a busy show is an extreme understatement.
But as we often do, the Motor1.com team is here to cut through the clutter and present our ten favorite vehicles from the latest auto show. This list covers everything from compact crossovers to a high-performance, mid-engine concept, to a luxury grand touring convertible, to a compact sedan (yes, those are still a thing). It also includes a whole heap of EVs and plug-in hybrids that further cement the auto industry’s move towards electric mobility. Read on for the full run down of Motor1.com’s 10 favorite cars from the 2019 LA Auto Show.