Proportion with a reckless driving infraction: 48 in 10,000

Cadillac recently discontinued the ATS to replace it with the CT4. The model is still modern enough to be a relatively common sight on the road, unlike some other entries on this list.

Unfortunately, Insurify's data doesn't split the numbers between the standard models and high-performance ATS-V because it would be interesting to see whether owners of the more potent version are more susceptible to reckless driving