Here's a bizarre list of vehicles that have the most reckless drivers on the road.
Anyone who has spent even a few hours on the road has probably seen another driver doing something reckless behind the wheel, but do you ever wonder if there's any correlation between a vehicle someone owns and his or her likelihood to behind dangerously on the highway? The folks at Insurify, a car insurance comparison site, crunched the numbers and came up with a list of the models that were most likely to be involved in a reckless driving infraction.
To compile this list, Insurify used its database of 1.9 million people who have applied for a car insurance policy. As a reference, the average across all vehicles is 15 out of 10,000 of its driver having at least one incident of reckless driving on his or her record. The vehicle in the number one position on this list has a rate significantly higher than that.