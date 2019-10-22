Many cars defined the Muscle Car Era, but none perhaps so much as the Pontiac GTO. If you act quickly, this 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge could be yours thanks to Dream Giveaway. Winning is as easy as donating to a worthy cause. Click here, make a donation, and you're automatically entered to win.

As an exclusive for Motor1.com readers, Dream Giveaway will give you double the entry tickets if you donate $25 or more. That means a $25 donation will get you 40 tickets total instead of just 20.

The grand prize is this absolutely cherry 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge. It's verified by Pontiac Historic Services to be one of the first 50 cars produced for the '69 model year with the Judge package, which cost an extra $332 at the time. The package included the 400-cubic-inch Ram Air III engine producing 366 horsepower, Rally II wheels without the regular GTO's trim rings, a Hurst shifter with a unique T-shaped handle, wider tires, Judge decals, and a rear spoiler. This example is painted in the Judge's iconic Carousel Red exterior color with a Parchment interior, as well.

Gallery: 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge

11 Photos

We have Ames Performance Engineering to thank for the quality of this Goat's restoration. Ames is the country's leading supplier of GTO restoration parts and contributed many to this prize vehicle. The engine, for example, is rebuilt to factory specs but is not the original motor. The original block, though, will be included with the vehicle.

What's more, Dream Giveaway won't stick you with the tax bill on your prize; the winner will receive $20,000 in cash to help pay Uncle Sam for the privilege of driving home his or her Judge.

You've got to hurry, though. The entry period ends on October 29th, so click here and make a donation of $25 or more to enter to win this amazing 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge.