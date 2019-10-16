The 2020 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor is the only vehicle you can buy from the factory that's been developed specifically for off-road high performance. Sure, a Jeep can crawl over boulders and a Land Rover can wade across rivers, but no other vehicle can bomb across the desert at over 100 miles per hour, get air on a bump, land with all four wheels down, and keep going.

Here is your chance to win the 2020 Ford Raptor, along with a ticket to the Raptor Assault Experience driving school. Donate to The Morgan Adams Foundation here and you'll be entered to win.

In case you don't know, the Raptor is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 producing 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque, which is more than enough to make it feel like a stadium truck for the street. But there's more to the Raptor than just stabbing the throttle, so your prize package also includes the Raptor Assault Experience driving school in Tooele Valley, Utah. Put on by Ford Performance, the school will demonstrate the performance capabilities of your truck, improve your driving skills behind the wheel, and be an all-around blast to experience.

Just click here to enter by making a donation to The Morgan Adams Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization from Denver, Colorado that's dedicated to the fight against pediatric cancer. The Morgan Adams Foundation funds critically needed pediatric cancer research that improves treatment effectiveness, outcomes, and the quality of life of children and young adults battling cancer. In particular, the organization's immediate goal is to facilitate rapid clinical trial development to get the best possible treatment options to patients as quickly as possible.

