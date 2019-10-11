The Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation (CMAF) is giving away a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette to benefit the fight against amyloidosis and the search for a cure. To enter, click here and use promo code CHIP1 to receive 25% more tickets as a bonus.

Chip Miller was one of the Corvette's biggest fans, and he died in 2004 of amyloidosis. Miller founded Carlisle Events with business partner Bill Miller (no relation) in 1974, and the company has grown to become one of the largest organizers of classic and collector car events in the country. Its largest event, Spring Carlisle, is a must-attend event for enthusiasts, but the Miller team might best be known for the single-marque event they co-founded called Corvettes at Carlisle. The largest Corvette event in the world, Corvettes at Carlisle brings together over 5,000 examples of America's favorite sports car. The Corvette was also Miller's favorite car; he loved the car so much he would end up owning 80 of them throughout his life.

In honor of Miller, his wife, Judy, and Bill Miller created the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation (CMAF) to educate people about the disease in the hopes of increasing early detection, establish a better quality of life for those afflicted, and, most importantly, help find a cure.

Chip Miller (1942-2004)

To that end, CMAF is giving away a brand new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette with proceeds to benefit the foundation and its goals. Not much needs to be said about the car that hasn't already been said: mid-engine, 495 horsepower, and a top speed of 194 miles per hour.

The grand prize car comes from Valley Chevrolet in Pennsylvania. We mention that because Kenny Wallace, who owns the dealership, recently lost his wife Dorothy to amyloidosis, which goes to show this disease isn't as rare as you might think. The time to educate, comfort, and find the cure is now, so please enter to benefit the great work done by CMAF.

Entering is easy. Just click here and make a donation. Donation amounts begin at $25 for three tickets, and Motor1.com readers who use promo code CHIP1 at checkout will receive 25% more tickets as a bonus.