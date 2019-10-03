There's no vehicle in the world quite like the Tesla Model X. It can carry up to seven people, but can also reach 60 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds. It can travel over 300 miles on a charge, and yet has more cargo space than many three-row SUVs. And it has gull-wing doors. They're actually called Falcon Doors, but you get the point. The Model X defies all logic, which is what makes it crazier than a supercar. Our friends at Omaze are giving away a Tesla Model X plus $20,000 in the trunk, which means this crazy car could be yours.

Enter to win a Tesla Model X while you still can – the entry period ends October 21.

Donate as little as $10 and you're entered to win. Your donation will support GivePower and help build a Solar Water Farm in Haiti. Construction of this solar-powered water desalinization plant is already underway and will provide clean drinking water for up to 35,000 people per day when it's finished. In fact, every $20 that GivePower receives can provide one person with access to clean water for at least 20 years.

It's fitting you're entering for a chance to win the all-electric Tesla Model X. Like the Solar Water Farm you're helping, the Model X does its best to leave a smaller carbon footprint than the technology it's replacing. With a 100 kWh battery pack, the Model X can travel over 300 miles on a single charge, which is an incredible feat for an electric vehicle its size and comparable to gas-powered vehicles.

Not only is Omaze giving you the chance to win a Model X, they're also throwing in $20,000 for you to spend however you please. Our recommendation: drink the Kool-Aid and go full Tesla by installing solar roof tiles and a pair of Tesla Powerwalls.

Whatever your plans, you should enter right now. The entry period to win a Tesla Model X plus $20,000 ends on October 21, which is fast approaching. Enter here and remember that every donation will help give people access to clean drinking water. Now that's a win-win.