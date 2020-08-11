Time is running out to enter for a chance to win this Jeep Wrangler customized by BLKMTN Jeep. The entry period ends on August 25, 2020, but if you beat the deadline, you'll get bonus tickets for being a fan of M1. Enter using promo code VJ0820J to receive double tickets with a minimum donation of $25.

While the Jeep Wrangler comes straight from the factory incredibly well-equipped, it's not perfect. To get there, it needs someone like nationally recognized Jeep expert Dennis Collins, owner of Collins Brothers Jeep and its tuning arm, BLKMTN Jeep. Collins can be seen on Discovery Channel’s long-running TV car show Fast N’ Loud with his friend and business partner, Richard Rawlings. This is the guy you want building your grand prize Jeep, and that's exactly what he's done.

The grand prize in question is a new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited with a Stage III tune from BLKMTN Jeep. Included is a 4-inch lift, aluminum flat fenders, an 8,000-pound winch on a Stinger front bumper, LED light bar package, and 17-inch Mopar beadlock wheels wearing Mastercraft Courser 37x12.50R17 MXT tires. The cherry on top is how it looks wearing custom BLKMTN graphics over black paint with color-matching leather seat covers sporting red accents and stitching.

Gallery: 2019 BLKMTN Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

15 Photos

That's not all. The grand prize also includes an extra $15,000 for federal withholding tax if you're the winner.

Winning this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon customized by BLKMTN Jeep is as easy as donating to a worthy cause. Just make a donation, and you're automatically entered to win. As mentioned earlier, just for Motor1.com readers, we'll give you 50% more entry tickets if you donate $25 or more. That means a $25 donation will get you 40 tickets total instead of just 20.

BLKMTN Jeep Stage III Modifications: