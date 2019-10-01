Good news, Motor1.com reader: enter to win this 2019 Jeep Wrangler customized by BLKMTN Jeep and you'll get bonus tickets for being a fan of M1. Enter using the promo code VJ1019J to receive 50% more tickets with a minimum donation of $25.

Get 50% more entry tickets if you donate $25 or more with promo code VJ1019J.

While the Jeep Wrangler comes straight from the factory incredibly well-equipped, it's not perfect. To get there, it needs someone like nationally recognized Jeep expert Dennis Collins, owner of Collins Brothers Jeep and its tuning arm, BLKMTN Jeep. Collins can be seen on Discovery Channel’s long-running TV car show Fast N’ Loud with his friend and business partner, Richard Rawlings. This is the guy you want building your grand prize Jeep, and that's exactly what he's done.

The grand prize in question is a 2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited with a Stage III tune from BLKMTN Jeep. Included is a 4-inch lift, aluminum flat fenders, an 8,000-pound winch on a Stinger front bumper, LED light bar package, and 17-inch Mopar beadlock wheels wearing Mastercraft Courser 37x12.50R17 MXT tires. The cherry on top is how it looks wearing custom BLKMTN graphics over black paint with color-matching leather seat covers sporting red accents and stitching.

Gallery: 2019 BLKMTN Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

7 Photos

That's not all. The grand prize also includes an extra $15,000 for federal withholding tax if you're the winner.

Winning this 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon customized by BLKMTN Jeep is as easy as donating to a worthy cause. Click here, make a donation, and you're automatically entered to win. As mentioned, just for Motor1.com readers, we'll even give you 50% more entry tickets if you donate $25 or more. That means a $25 donation will get you 30 tickets total instead of just 20.

So click here and make a donation of $25 or more to enter to win this 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon customized by BLKMTN Jeep.

BLKMTN Jeep Stage III Modifications: