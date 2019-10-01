Floor mats are a necessity for any vehicle. Your average daily driver deserves a good set of rubber mats. Your weekend ride, though, deserves something better, like these Quilted Leather Floor Mats from Beverly Hills Motoring (BHMA).

We know what you're thinking: "Quilted leather?" Yeah, quilted leather. Leather is traditionally used in clothing like shoes, belts, jackets, and coats because it can take the abuse and looks better with age. The same qualities that make leather a popular choice for apparel make it a perfect choice for floor mats.

BHMA makes its floor mats from top-grain Italian leather. It uses automotive-grade hides that are tanned in a process to make them incredibly durable, waterproof, and easy to clean. Thanks to the surface friction of leather and the braided texture of the mats, they're also non-slip.

What makes Quilted Leather Floor Mats more special than your average mat is the range of customization they offer. They're available in six colors: black, grey, tan, cream, red, and burgundy. They can further be customized by combining different colors on the main mat, border, and heel pad of each mat.

Lastly, BHMA produces mats to fit precisely every car; these aren't one-size-fits-all or trim-to-fit mats. If your car isn't in the company's pattern database, they'll even measure it for you to ensure a perfect fit.

For a limited time, BHMA is offering Motor1.com readers a $50 discount off their purchase of Quilted Leather Floor Mats. Just visit BHM's website and use the code M1 at checkout.