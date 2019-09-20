Racing in America owes a debt of gratitude to sprint cars. These small-but-powerful race cars have been thrillingly raced around short oval tracks for decades, but never recevied the same attention as series like NASCAR and IndyCar. Yet some of the most famous drivers in history owe their start to sprint cars – names like Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt, Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon, and more.

Here’s your chance to give sprint car racing the thanks it deserves while also possibly fulfilling your own fantasies. The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum is offering the chance to win a brand new 2020 Chevy Corvette with the Z51 package.

Visit WinaZ51Corvette.com and use promo code M1 for 20% more entries!

Just make a donation to the museum, which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and you’ll be entered to win this amazing ‘Vette. Use promo code “M1” at checkout, and they’ll even give you 20% more entries to win.

The grand prize of this giveaway is the recently unveiled 2020 Chevy Corvette with the Z51 package. The new mid-engine Corvette comes with a 6.2-liter V8 that, thanks to the addition of the Z51 package, produces 495 horsepower. The Z51 package also adds a unique rear spoiler and front splitter, Michelin PS4 performance tires, upgraded sport suspension, larger brakes, a third rear-mounted radiator, electronic limited-slip differential, and performance exhaust. This is the hottest version of the new Corvette that will be available at launch.

The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, meanwhile, was opened in 1991 in turn two at the world famous Knoxville Raceway, and operates year-round, seven days a week for race fans to come in and learn about sprint car racing. An average of 30-35 open-wheel race cars are always on display, and the exhibits and race cars are loaned to the museum by the owners and fabricators who restored the race cars.

Check out photos of the actual Z06 that's available to win in our gallery, and click here to visit WinaZ51Corvette.com to donate and enter.