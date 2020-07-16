Burt Reynolds passed away on September 6, 2018 at the age of 82. He lives on, though, through the iconic movies that made him famous, none more so than Smokey and the Bandit. Dream Giveaway is offering you a chance to win this beautifully restored Bandit Trans Am autographed by the man himself. But enter now because time is running out; the entry period ends on July 28, 2020.

This is the real deal. The late actor autographed the car's shaker scoop. The vehicle is verified by Pontiac Historic Services. The giveaway is officially licensed by the Burt Reynolds Estate. In addition to this amazing car, the top prize also includes $17,500 to pay for taxes and a free trip to Clearwater, Florida to pick up the car.

This genuine 1979 Trans Am Special Edition is one of 9,874 ever made with just 36,000 miles. Its restoration was performed by Classic Pontiac Rescue with restoration parts provided by Ames Performance Engineering. The Trans Am features Pontiac's black-and-gold Special edition package, a t-top roof, and a numbers-matching engine. It's a perfect representation of the iconic movie car, and Reynolds' autograph makes it one of a kind.

Gallery: Pontiac Bandit Trans Am Autographed By Burt Reynolds

Entering for a chance to win is easy. Just click here to visit the entry page. Motor1.com readers also receive double entry tickets with a minimum $25 donation. What's more, entering with a donation will help veteran's and children's charities with generous grants.

Enter now to honor the life and career of an American icon, and you may wind up winning the last Bandit Trans Am to wear his autograph.